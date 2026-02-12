Kamdhenu Ventures consolidated net profit declines 50.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.61% to Rs 63.23 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu Ventures declined 50.25% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.63.2374.056.286.272.914.061.462.700.991.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News