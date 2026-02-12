Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 8187.60 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 101.85% to Rs 2804.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1389.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 8187.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5189.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8187.605189.73 58 OPM %82.2072.92 -PBDT3862.941916.90 102 PBT3822.461886.32 103 NP2804.031389.18 102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SSPDL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SSPDL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 29.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 29.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 94.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 94.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today