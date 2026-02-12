Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 8187.60 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 101.85% to Rs 2804.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1389.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 8187.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5189.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8187.605189.7382.2072.923862.941916.903822.461886.322804.031389.18

