Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 57.77% to Rs 8187.60 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 101.85% to Rs 2804.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1389.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.77% to Rs 8187.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5189.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8187.605189.73 58 OPM %82.2072.92 -PBDT3862.941916.90 102 PBT3822.461886.32 103 NP2804.031389.18 102
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST