RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 161.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 170.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.42% to Rs 2006.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1921.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2006.441921.49-7.74-8.58-172.60-187.57-176.22-191.60-161.31-170.14

