Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 48.30 croreNet profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 6.02% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 48.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 95.53% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.76% to Rs 145.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
