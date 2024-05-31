Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 1.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.22% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 7.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Prima Industries declined 39.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.321.487.947.57-71.2114.861.0111.490.830.521.861.180.840.421.240.360.310.510.460.45