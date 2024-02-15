Sales decline 35.24% to Rs 19.48 croreNet Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.24% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.4830.08 -35 OPM %-11.70-9.71 -PBDT-3.39-3.78 10 PBT-4.09-4.43 8 NP-4.01-4.35 8
