Sales decline 35.24% to Rs 19.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.24% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 30.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.19.4830.08-11.70-9.71-3.39-3.78-4.09-4.43-4.01-4.35