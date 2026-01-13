Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2026.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Shyam Telecom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2026.

Karma Energy Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 47.25 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1744 shares in the past one month.

 

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd lost 8.87% to Rs 685. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4498 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 8.48% to Rs 2200. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 154 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd slipped 7.04% to Rs 865.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 343 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd corrected 6.83% to Rs 12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7014 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

