Indo Thai Securities gains as Q3 PAT soars 1,629% YoY to Rs 17 crore

Indo Thai Securities rose 1.64% to Rs 257.35 after the company reported a 1,629.29% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.12 crore on a 400.18% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 27.71 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose sharply to Rs 22.62 crore in Q3 FY26, up 1,769.42% from Rs 1.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses increased 19.18% to Rs 5.22 crore, compared with Rs 4.38 crore in Q3 FY25. During the quarter, fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 0.87 crore (down 25% YoY), employee benefit expenses at Rs 2.04 crore (up 28.3% YoY), and finance costs at Rs 0.61 crore (up 90.62% YoY).

Separately, the company announced that Deepak Sharma has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel with effect from 13 January 2026, after the close of business hours. The board has appointed Nishit Doshi as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective 14 January 2026.

Indo Thai Securities, the flagship company of the Indo Thai Group, is a growing financial services provider based in Indore. The company caters to corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors and offers comprehensive broking and clearing services across equity, derivatives, and commodity segments as a member of NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX, and NCDEX.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News