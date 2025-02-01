Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of two agricultural seed companies surged in trade after the Union Government announced its intent to make India 'aatmanirbhar' in agricultural seeds.

In her Budget Speech, the Finance Minsiter said that the Government will launch a National Mission for edible oil & seeds with an aim to promote 'Aatmanirbharta in the agricultural sector.

Following the announcement, Kaveri Seed Company surged 8.73% to Rs 977.85 while Mangalam Seeds zoomed 9.50% to 227.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

 

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon