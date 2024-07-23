Business Standard
Kaveri Seed soars after Govt announces launch of 109 climate resilient crop varieties

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Kaveri Seed Company zoomed 10.99% to Rs 1075 after the Union Government said that it would release new 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties of crops in the country.
Over 0.28 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with the two-week average trading volume of 0.11 lakh shares.
Nirmala Sitharaman said: "The Government to undertake comprehensive review of agricultural research and focus on developing climate resilient varieties in agriculture. New 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties to be released to farmers. 1 crore farmers to be initiated into natural farming over 2 years. 10,000 need based bio-input centres to be established."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

