Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coforge Q1 PAT slumps 40% QoQ to Rs 133 cr; declares dividend of Rs 19/share

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The IT company's consolidated net profit fell 40.45% to Rs 133.2 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 223.7 crore in Q4 FY24.
However, Revenue from operations increased 1.79% to Rs 2,400.8 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,358.5 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.
On year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit fell 19.41% while revenue grew 8.09% in Q1 FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Profit before tax was at Rs 204.7 crore in June 2024 quarter, down 28.32% QoQ and down 8.69% YoY.
EBITDA decreased 4.2% QoQ and 20.9% YoY to Rs 428.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 17.9% in Q1 FY25 as against 19% in Q4 FY24 and 16% in Q1 FY23.
In dollar terms, the company's revenue was $291.4 million, up 1.6% QoQ and up 7.2% YoY. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue was up by 1.6% QoQ.
In Q1 FY25, the company's order intake was $ 314 million. Total order book executable over the next 12 months was at $ 1,070 million, up 19.28% YoY. 10 new client were added during the quarter.

More From This Section

US Equities Rebound As Tech Shares Rally

Craftsman Automation acquires 100% stake in INOS 24-004 GmbH

RateGain wins Diversity Impact Award at World HRD Congress

Benchmarks pare all gains; metal shares slide

Gensol Engineering hits the roof after bagging solar projects worth Rs 600 crore

Headcount at the end of the quarter was at 26,612. LTM attrition stood at 11.4% in Q1 FY25, down 192 bps YoY.
Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer, Coforge, said, FY25 has started on a strong note with a healthy increase in EBITDA margins by 210bps over last year and OCF of $23.2 million. A very strong executable order book, backed by the highest ever headcount addition, sets us up for continued growth ahead.
Meanwhile, The companys board has declared interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The board has fixed 02 August 2024, as the Record Date. The interim dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.
Further, Coforge DPA NA Inc., a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company has agreed to enter into an asset purchase agreement with OptML Inc. and its shareholders to acquire customer contracts, key managerial personnel, employees and sub-contractors/vendors of OptML Inc. (collectively, the Asset Purchase Agreement) subject to completion of conditions precedent as per Asset Purchase Agreement.
Furthermore, the board also discussed the fund utilization certificate issued by CRISIL Ratings with respect to utilization of funds raised through qualified institutional placement.
Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centers across nine countries.
The scrip advanced 2.03% to Rs 6,195.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Finance Minister Sitharaman presenting Modi 3.0 govt's maiden Budget

Budget 2024 Day, Stock Market LIVE: Indices flat; FM Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0 Budget soon

LIVE news updates: Proud to earn party's support as US Presidential nominee, says Kamala Harris

Digital tax talks in spotlight at G20 meet as US tariff threat looms

After protests, Bangladesh govt to formally accept ruling on job quotas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon