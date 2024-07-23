Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Equities Rebound As Tech Shares Rally

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
US equities rebounded well on Monday led mainly by good gains in the technology sector. The Nasdaq surged 280.63 points or 1.6 percent to 18,007.57, the S&P 500 jumped 59.41 points or 1.1 percent to 5,564.41 and the Dow rose 127.91 points or 0.3 percent to 40,415.44. The strength on Wall Street came as tech stocks regained ground following the steep drop seen last week, which saw the Nasdaq plunge by 3.7 percent. Tech sector leader Nvidia (NVDA) helped lead the way back to the upside, spiking by 4.8 percent after plummeting by 8.8 percent last week.
Stocks also moved higher after President Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden has been under pressure to step aside after his disastrous debate performance raised questions about his fitness to serve another term as president. While Republican nominee Donald Trump is seen as a more pro-business candidate, his return to the White House could also lead to increased trade tensions with China.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Investors now look ahead to Tuesday's US economic docket for Existing Home Sales and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. The market focus, however, will remain glued to Thursday's release of the Advance US Q2 GDP print and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 LIVE news updates: Union Cabinet approves Budget for 2024-25

Stock Market LIVE: SmallCap index holds gains ahead of Budget presentation; PM, FM reach Parliament

With the Union Budget 2024 minutes away, key highlights from Interim Budget

Budget news: A look at landmark Union Budget announcements in the past

LIVE news updates: Proud to earn party's support as US Presidential nominee, says Kamala Harris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon