Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 54.69 crore

Net Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 54.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 83.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 217.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.6951.82 6 217.17205.18 6 OPM %3.11-126.11 -8.23-18.13 - PBDT-1.72-70.41 98 4.28-58.48 LP PBT-11.16-79.47 86 -33.36-93.72 64 NP-7.02-99.23 93 83.68-129.65 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyoti Structures slips after Q4 PAT slides 15.5% YoY

Jyoti Structures slips after Q4 PAT slides 15.5% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon