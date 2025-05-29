Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores tanked 10.20% to Rs 501.65 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 4.52% to Rs 156.21 crore, despite a 139.46% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,321.27 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 204.46 crore in Q4 FY25, down 6.83% year-on-year but up 13.32% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses fell 17.08% to Rs 47.36 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 515.44 crore (up 689.70% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 68.64 crore (up 42.73% YoY).

 

On segmental front, revenue from mining stood at Rs 526.64 crore (up 19.91% YoY), ferroalloys income stood at Rs 16.58 crore (down 83.28% YoY) and coke & energy revenue was at Rs 57.08 crore (up 47.56% YoY).

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 96.34% to Rs 470.17 crore on 150.37% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 3,135.06 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in the mining of low-phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

