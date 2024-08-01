Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 72.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 12.61 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries rose 72.41% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.6111.31 11 OPM %17.4513.09 -PBDT2.301.52 51 PBT2.021.26 60 NP1.500.87 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content