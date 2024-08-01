Board of Adani Enterprises approves transfer of Food FMCG biz to Adani Wilmar

At meeting held on 01 August 2024

The proposed scheme provides for transfer of food FMCG business of Adani Enterprises and its strategic investment in Adani Commodities LLP to Adani Wilmar.

The Board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 01 August 2024 has approved the scheme of arrangement between the company and Adani Wilmar and their respective shareholders and creditors.