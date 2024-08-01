Business Standard
Board of Adani Enterprises approves transfer of Food FMCG biz to Adani Wilmar

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 01 August 2024
The Board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 01 August 2024 has approved the scheme of arrangement between the company and Adani Wilmar and their respective shareholders and creditors.
The proposed scheme provides for transfer of food FMCG business of Adani Enterprises and its strategic investment in Adani Commodities LLP to Adani Wilmar.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

