KBS India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 0.54 croreNet Loss of KBS India reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.58 -7 OPM %-48.15-24.14 -PBDT-0.140.02 PL PBT-0.19-0.01 -1800 NP-0.14-0.01 -1300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST