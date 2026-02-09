Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Global Infratech & Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-1900.000 -PBDT-0.19-0.27 30 PBT-0.19-0.27 30 NP-0.19-0.78 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 19.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 54.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 54.43% in the December 2025 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 1.70% in the December 2025 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 1.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance