Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 54.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 34.13 crore

Net profit of Eureka Industries declined 54.43% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.1335.941.052.200.360.790.360.790.360.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News