Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Kiran Print Pack rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.210.23-57.14-47.830.040.030.040.030.040.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News