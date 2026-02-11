KDDL standalone net profit rises 88.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 115.57 croreNet profit of KDDL rose 88.78% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 115.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales115.5797.15 19 OPM %19.5822.78 -PBDT40.5920.58 97 PBT34.5614.46 139 NP30.4516.13 89
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST