KDDL standalone net profit rises 88.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of KDDL rose 88.78% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 115.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.115.5797.1519.5822.7840.5920.5834.5614.4630.4516.13

