APM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 68.00 crore

Net profit of APM Industries reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales68.0079.00 -14 OPM %4.042.25 -PBDT3.071.60 92 PBT1.19-0.36 LP NP0.42-0.32 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Super Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 927.27% in the December 2025 quarter

RBI issues draft amendment directions for Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Aye Finance IPO subscribed 97%

INR ends on muted note amid choppy equities; Dollar demand from importers

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

