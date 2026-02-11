APM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 68.00 crore

Net profit of APM Industries reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 68.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.0079.004.042.253.071.601.19-0.360.42-0.32

