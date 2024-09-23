KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,003 cr

KEC International said that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,003 crore across its various businesses.
The companys railway business received orders for tunnel ventilation system and associated works in India.
The civil business has acquired a significant order in the industrial segment for civil and mechanical works at a steel plant in India.
Additionally, the cables division has also won contracts for the supply of various types of cables, both domestically and internationally.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are pleased with the order wins secured across our business verticals. Our Railway business has strengthened its presence in the emerging tunnel ventilation segment, while our civil business has expanded its portfolio with the addition of a prestigious new client in the Metals & mining segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 12,300 crore, reflecting a stellar growth of over 60% compared to last year. Notably, a substantial 70% of this years order intake comes from our transmission & distribution (T&D) business.
KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar and railways), civil construction with a focus on construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.
Shares of KEC International rose 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 948.80 on the BSE.
