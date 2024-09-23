Business Standard
Board of Unichem Laboratories to consider proposal for consolidation of generic formulations biz in US

Board of Unichem Laboratories to consider proposal for consolidation of generic formulations biz in US

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
On 30 September 2024
The Board of Unichem Laboratories will meet on 30 September 2024 to consider and approve integration and consolidation of the generics formulations business in the US market of M/s. Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC (wholly owned subsidiary of Company's holding company, Ipca Laboratories) into Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (company's wholly owned subsidiary) so as to consolidate all the Ipca Group's USA generics formulations business under one entity.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

