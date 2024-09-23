Netweb Technologies India Ltd Falls 0.81%

Netweb Technologies India Ltd has added 5.04% over last one month compared to 2.04% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 0.81% today to trade at Rs 2648.7. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.04% to quote at 42721.69. The index is up 2.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd decreased 0.53% and Wipro Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 29.49 % over last one year compared to the 28.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.