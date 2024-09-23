Optiemus Infracom Ltd Surges 4.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.71%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has added 16.91% over last one month compared to 0.75% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.59% rise in the SENSEX

Optiemus Infracom Ltd gained 4.2% today to trade at Rs 699. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.71% to quote at 3208.33. The index is down 0.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 4.02% and Indus Towers Ltd added 3.77% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 56.09 % over last one year compared to the 28.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.