KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,061 cr

The RPG Group company on Friday announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,061 crore across its various businesses.

The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business received orders for T&D projects in India and East Asia Pacific and Americas.

The orders entail transmission lines and substation order from a reputed private developer in India, additional order for a transmission line in Malaysia and supply of towers, hardware and poles in America.

Subsequently, the firms Railways business has secured orders in the technologically enabled or conventional segments in India. The firm received Maiden order for composite gauge conversion works and setting up of power supply system, including receiving substation, high voltage cabling and associated civil works, from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC).

Lastly, the cables business has also bagged orders for supply of conductors and cables. The orders involve supply of power transmission conductors from a renowned infrastructure player in India and supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the consecutive order wins secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D have enhanced our order book in both domestic and international markets. Our Railway business has further expanded its presence in the technologically enabled areas of metros with the addition of a new client and secured its first order for Gauge conversion works. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 3,000 crores, with a robust growth of 30% vis-a-vis last year.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 110.3% to Rs 151.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 72.17 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 6,164.83 crore, registering a growth of 11.6% year on year.

Share of KEC International shed 0.59% to end at Rs 767.85 on the Friday, 7 June 2024.

