Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dr. Faruk G. Patel acquires 16.62% stake in Sun Drops Energia

Image

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Board of Directors of Sun Drops Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Drops at their meeting held on 07 June 2024, approved the issue of 10,66,098 equity shares of Sun Drops to Dr. Faruk G. Patel (Proposed Allottee) on a private placement basis.
The Proposed issue is representing 16.62% of the expanded paid-up share capital of Sun Drops. Further, post completion of the abovementioned private placement, Sun Drops will be ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and continue as a subsidiary representing 83.38% of the expanded paid-up share capital of Sun Drops.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Dr. Faruk G. Patel, aged 52, is designated as Chairman & Managing Director of KPI Green Energy. He is the founding promoter of KPI Green Energy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon