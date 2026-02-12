Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 128.17 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 1.04% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 128.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.128.17117.437.368.239.889.498.007.735.815.75

