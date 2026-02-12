Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 128.17 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 1.04% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 128.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales128.17117.43 9 OPM %7.368.23 -PBDT9.889.49 4 PBT8.007.73 3 NP5.815.75 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

