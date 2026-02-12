Market tumble amid IT sell-off; Nifty settles near 25,800 level

The key equity benchmarks ended with sharp losses today, amid IT stocks slumped on worries about artificial intelligence-led disruption and fragile global macro outlook. Sentiment further dented due to expiry of BSE derivatives contracts, leading investors to adopt a risk-off stance. The Nifty closed near the 25,800 level after hitting an intraday low of 25,752.40 in the final leg of trade.

IT, realty and media stocks tumbled while metal and consumer durables shares managed to advance.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 558.72 points or 0.66% to 83,674.92. The Nifty 50 index fell 146.65 points or 0.57% to 25,807.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.86%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 2,532 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Direct Tax Collection Data:

The central governments net direct tax collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at Rs 19.43 lakh crore so far this fiscal year, up 9.4% from a year earlier. Net corporate tax collection rose 14.51% to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91 % to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 5.73% to 33,083.45 amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption and global macro uncertainty. The sharp fall followed the launch of a new artificial intelligence tool by US-based startup Anthropic, which recently introduced a product tailored for corporate legal teams. The sector was also weighed down by stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which dampened expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and added to investor caution toward export-oriented technology stocks. Meanwhile, the index tanked 7.39% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Coforge (down 6.48%), Tech Mahindra (down 6.25%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 6.23%), Infosys (down 5.77%) and LTIMindtree (down 5.5%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 5.43%), Mphasis (down 4.83%), HCL Technologies (down 4.82%), Wipro (down 4.7%) and Persistent Systems (down 4.69%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindalco Industries rose 0.06%. The company said its wholly owned subsidiary Novelis Inc. has provided an update on the twin fire incidents at its Oswego plant in New York that occurred in September and November 2025. Novelis estimates the total free cash flow impact at $1.3-1.6 billion, which includes repair costs, operational downtime, working capital timing and other related expenses. The company said 70-80% of the free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA impact is expected to be recoverable through insurance, subject to policy terms, conditions and potential coverage disputes. No firm estimate for insurance recovery has been accrued at this stage. The Oswego hot mill is expected to restart by late Q2 calendar 2026.

Meanwhile, Novelis reported its Q3 earnings. The Hindalco subsidiary reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $160 million, compared with a net income of $110 million in the prior year, Net sales rose 3% YoY to $4.2 billion.

SJVN rose 1.18% after the company reported a 50.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,081.97 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 670.99 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 2.22% after the company announced a settlement agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. in relation to Myrbetriq (generic name: Mirabegron) in the United States.

Lenskart Solutions surged 13.67% after the company reported 237.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.7 crore on a 37.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,307.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Jupiter Wagons slipped 3.69% after its consolidated net profit tanked 35.28% to Rs 62.99 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 97.33 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 13.54% YoY to Rs 890.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 2.84% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 70.06 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 21.9% year-on-year to Rs 324.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

LG Electronics India slipped 3.04% after the company reported 61.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.67 crore on a 6.4% fall in net sales to Rs 4,114.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Patanjali Foods shed 0.05%. The company has reported 60.0% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 593.44 crore on a 16.5% increase in net sales to Rs 10,483.71 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Global Market:

European market advanced as investors awaited for U.K. fourth quarter GDP and industrial production figures.

Most Asian market ended higher on Thursday, buoyed by Japans post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Japanese stocks extending its post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Media reports noted that Takaichis snap-election landslide gives her an unusually strong, multi-year mandate to execute policy, which they view as broadly supportive for Japans markets and corporate sector.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day win streak after a better-than-expected January jobs report.

The blue-chip index lost 66.74 points, or 0.13%, and closed at 50,121.40. The S&P 500 was nearly flat at 6,941.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to end at 23,066.47.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics January nonfarm payrolls report showed job growth of 130,000 in January. Media reports suggested that the job growth gains for January were estimated to be around 55,000. Jobs growth in December was downwardly revised to 48,000.

Strong labor market has reduced the odds for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The jobs report follows weaker-than-expected consumer data released on Tuesday. That report showed that consumer spending in December was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain expected from economists polled by Dow Jones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News