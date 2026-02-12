Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index finish marginally higher

China's Shanghai Composite index finish marginally higher

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report spurred optimism about the world's largest economy but dented hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near term.

Precious metals dipped, with gold falling half a percent to trade below $5,060 an ounce as the U.S. dollar strengthened after the release of solid jobs data.

Oil prices were slightly higher in Asian trade amid simmering tensions between the United States and Iran.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 4,134.02 after reports emerged that the United States and China are likely to extend their trade truce for up to a year when President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing in early April.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.86 percent to 27,032.54, dragged down by technology stocks.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

