Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 5.51%

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 5.51% at 33160.2 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd fell 6.50%, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd slipped 6.28% and Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped 5.98%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 11.98% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.45% and Nifty Media index is down 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.57% to close at 25807.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.66% to close at 83674.92 today.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

