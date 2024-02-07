KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 65.91% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services declined 75.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 65.91% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.150.44 -66 OPM %73.3363.64 -PBDT0.060.13 -54 PBT0.060.13 -54 NP0.050.20 -75
