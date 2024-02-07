Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 42.79% to Rs 9.16 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 37.04% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.79% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.9.1616.0115.397.931.180.860.990.750.740.54