Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 42.79% to Rs 9.16 crore
Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 37.04% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.79% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.1616.01 -43 OPM %15.397.93 -PBDT1.180.86 37 PBT0.990.75 32 NP0.740.54 37
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

