Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that the Western Railways, Ahmedabad has issued a letter of Acceptance (LOA) to KERNEX- KEC CONSORTIUM for the project viz, for Provision of KAVACH Version 4.0 or latest (formerly known as Train Collision A voidance System-TCAS), including provision of communication back bone based on UHF and OFC on Palanpur - Samakhiyali - Gandhidham Section on Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway. The Company is partner of the said Joint venture with a share of70%. The accepted Bid cost for the project is Rs. 182.81 crore (IncI. GST@18%). The Completion period is 730 days from the date of LoA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MCX gets SEBI nod to launch electricity derivatives

MCX gets SEBI nod to launch electricity derivatives

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Households' Inflation Expectations Survey says price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Households' Inflation Expectations Survey says price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Carbogen Amic AG to co-invest in its manufacturing sites in Switzerland

Carbogen Amic AG to co-invest in its manufacturing sites in Switzerland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon