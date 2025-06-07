Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.13 31 0.430.30 43 OPM %82.35-76.92 -79.07-123.33 - PBDT0.07-0.15 LP 0.08-0.51 LP PBT0.07-0.15 LP 0.08-0.51 LP NP0.07-0.15 LP 0.05-0.51 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Households' Inflation Expectations Survey says price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Carbogen Amic AG to co-invest in its manufacturing sites in Switzerland

Consumer confidence remained stable says RBI

Rites signs MoU with Hindustan Copper

Serra Bonita (associate company of Advanta Brazil/ UPL) to sell all its assets for USD 125 million

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

