Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Households' Inflation Expectations Survey says price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India released the results of May 2025 round of its bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households. The survey was conducted during May 2-11, 2025, in 19 major cities, with 6,079 valid responses. Households median perception of current inflation declined further by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.7 per cent, when compared to March 2025 round of the survey; their inflation expectations for the next three months remained unchanged while their one year ahead expectation moderated by 20 bps. For both short term and one year ahead periods, the shares of respondents anticipating rise in both general prices and inflation has come down vis-a-vis the previous survey round. Price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups including food products and non-food items.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

