Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 16.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.90% to Rs 2119.04 crore

Net profit of Ircon International rose 16.25% to Rs 100.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 2119.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2612.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2119.042612.867.455.05176.27162.34134.69131.82100.6686.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News