Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Megri Soft declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.620.6824.1926.470.160.200.130.170.090.12

