Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 5051.19 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.69% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 188.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 5051.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4824.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5051.194824.83 5 OPM %10.7712.37 -PBDT675.87527.61 28 PBT549.77416.68 32 NP204.55188.20 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 286.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 286.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 14.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 14.19% in the December 2025 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 28.29% in the December 2025 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 28.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 0.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 0.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance