Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 5051.19 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 8.69% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 188.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 5051.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4824.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5051.194824.8310.7712.37675.87527.61549.77416.68204.55188.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News