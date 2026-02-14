Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 36.31% to Rs 104.31 croreNet Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.31% to Rs 104.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 163.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales104.31163.77 -36 OPM %2.81-4.60 -PBDT-0.96-10.87 91 PBT-6.23-16.20 62 NP-6.23-16.20 62
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST