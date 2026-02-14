Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1159.59 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 1.75% to Rs 66.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1159.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1010.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1159.591010.41 15 OPM %12.6612.01 -PBDT157.45130.79 20 PBT117.8086.27 37 NP66.3265.18 2

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

