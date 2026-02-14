Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 98.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.82% to Rs 170.94 crore

Net profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 98.04% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.82% to Rs 170.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.170.94142.663.5211.612.8912.671.0710.750.126.13

