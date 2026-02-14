Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 2.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 659.35 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 2.45% to Rs 42.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 659.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 633.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales659.35633.15 4 OPM %13.4013.65 -PBDT103.2099.38 4 PBT85.5884.05 2 NP42.7341.71 2
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST