Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 0.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 0.68% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.0249.6615.319.005.264.663.263.522.922.94

