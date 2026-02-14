Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 90.98 crore

Net loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 56.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 90.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.9886.47 5 OPM %10.5324.88 -PBDT-11.67-7.07 -65 PBT-16.19-12.06 -34 NP-56.4790.30 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

