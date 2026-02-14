Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 90.98 crore

Net loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 56.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 90.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.90.9886.4710.5324.88-11.67-7.07-16.19-12.06-56.4790.30

