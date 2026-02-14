Aruna Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Aruna Hotels declined 7.69% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.275.7417.0714.630.850.500.33-0.030.480.52

