Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 478.09 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 17.95% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 478.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 443.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.478.09443.005.005.2822.5423.9914.6517.8110.8313.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News