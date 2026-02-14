Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 478.09 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 17.95% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 478.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 443.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales478.09443.00 8 OPM %5.005.28 -PBDT22.5423.99 -6 PBT14.6517.81 -18 NP10.8313.20 -18

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

