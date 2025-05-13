Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 218.59% in the March 2025 quarter

RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 218.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 59.31% to Rs 137.29 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 218.59% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.31% to Rs 137.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.88% to Rs 38.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.91% to Rs 530.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales137.2986.18 59 530.15327.44 62 OPM %10.635.40 -12.1311.67 - PBDT12.234.58 167 55.3530.99 79 PBT11.414.24 169 52.5129.62 77 NP8.572.69 219 38.8021.57 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial standalone net profit rises 389.81% in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial standalone net profit rises 389.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon