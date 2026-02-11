Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 14.09% to Rs 122.97 crore

Net Loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 122.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales122.97143.13 -14 OPM %-1.00-4.81 -PBDT-12.74-16.90 25 PBT-17.30-22.31 22 NP-17.30-22.31 22

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 8.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Appliances reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 179.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

