SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.09% to Rs 122.97 crore

Net Loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 122.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.122.97143.13-1.00-4.81-12.74-16.90-17.30-22.31-17.30-22.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News